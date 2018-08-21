Bessborough hotel to undergo major renovations

The Delta Bessborough hotel in downtown Saskatoon is set to undergo substantial renovations.

The renovations are expected to begin at the beginning of 2019.

“It is a full hotel renovation,” Bessborough general manager Martin Gilbert said. “Hopefully by the end of the year we’ll be able to re-brand under the Autograph Collection.”

The Autograph Collection is a group of 135 independent hotels owned by Marriott described as unique boutique hotels chosen based on the connection to the city, its history, and design. There are five Canadian Autograph Collection hotels, including the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.

“This building isn’t like anything else,” Gilbert told Global News. “History plays a big role, and I think this is where we’re going to go with the renovation, bringing more history to the forefront.”

While details haven’t been released regarding what the renovations will look like at the 225-room Saskatoon staple, hotel staff believe they will be extensive.

According to management, the hotel will remain open throughout the renovations.

Opened in 1935, the Bessborough was built by the Canadian National Railway. The hotel was by Archibald and Schofield of Montreal. It underwent a $9 million renovation in 1999 to restore many of its original, historical features.