‘Working shoulder to shoulder with the people’: Green Party kicks off campaign ahead of N.B. election

The Green Party of New Brunswick’s leader, David Coon, says next month’s election will be pivotal for the future of the province.

Coon, who made history as the first elected Green MLA in the province four years ago, made his remarks as his party kicked off its campaign on Tuesday.

“We are committed to working shoulder to shoulder with the people of this province to ensure that the kinds of services they need, when they need them, are there of the quality that they should be and to ensure that the role of government is actually substantive and not just spin,” Coon said.

The Greens plan to run a full slate of candidates in the upcoming election. Coon adds his party isn’t made up of “career politicians.”

“There is no daylight between Green Party candidates and them. That we are the people they’ve been waiting for because we are the same as everyone else,” he said.

Co-deputy leader Marilyn Marritt-Gray says candidates have already been fielding tough questions from voters.

“How can we afford this? What would that look like? Where is the rural citizen in all of this?” she said.

Chief Ron Tremblay of the Wolastoq Grand Council was also on hand for the party’s campaign kickoff. Tremblay has a family member running for the party and says he shares many of the party’s beliefs.

“We know the importance of the preservation of water, earth and air,” he said.