Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Verdun to get indoor pools

The City of Montreal has announced it will build two new aquatic centres in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Verdun by 2024.

While both boroughs have outdoor swimming pools that are open in the summer, the construction of indoor pools will give residents the chance to swim during the winter months.

Jean-Francois Parenteau, borough mayor of Verdun, said in a statement that the new centre will meet the needs of the community. Construction is slated to start in 2022.

“The borough of Verdun does not have any indoor pool,” he said. “The construction of an aquatic centre has been desired by residents for several years.”

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, work will begin in 2021. The city says the aquatic centre will also include a room for community activities and events.

“When we talk about sports, we talk about making sports accessible for all,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.

“And this clearly demonstrates that we are able to do this in collaboration as well with the City of Montreal because this is a project that involves all the stakeholders not only in the borough but also in the city centre.”

