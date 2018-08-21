Peterborough police say youth brawl at park not racially motivated

Peterborough police say a brawl which broke out at Del Crary Park earlier this month does not appear to be racially motivated.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, fights broke out between two groups of youths following the Peterborough Musicfest concert.

Police said the brawl involved 20 to 30 youths.

Video obtained by CHEX News shows a couple of minutes of the melee during which a female is heard making a racial and derogatory slur.

Police say they’ve reviewed the video and continue to investigate the incident.

“There is no evidence to date to indicate that this altercation was racially motivated,” police stated Tuesday.

“While the physical altercation was taking place a bystander in the crowd yelled a racial and derogatory slur. As a result of that comment this incident has now been classified as a hate bias incident.”

Police say a hate bias incident is an expression of bias, prejudice and bigotry carried out by individuals, groups or organizations directed against stigmatized and marginalized groups in communities.

Police have not laid any charges to date.

“The Peterborough Police Service tracks hate bias incidents, which can indicate any trends happening in the community,” police said. “The information collected can help our Service be proactive in dealing with hate incidents.”