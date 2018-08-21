Entertainment
‘The Hills’ is coming back — minus Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Kristin Cavallari

(L-R) Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Spencer Pratt attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

One of the most popular reality shows of the ’00s is revving up for a reboot!

During Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced that the cast of The Hills will be reuniting for a new show — well, at least some of the cast.

As Vulture reports, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Jason Whaler, their spouses and offspring will return for a new series to “carry on the Hills legacy.”

However, fan-favourites Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Whitney Port will reportedly not be involved.

Rumours of a Hills revival had been ramping up for the past few weeks, with TV Line reporting that there had been a hiccup along the way due to the show’s various stars having now signed with different entities.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Kristin Cavallari told People. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

Expect more info on this revival as news is revealed.

