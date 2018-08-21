‘The Hills’ is coming back — minus Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Kristin Cavallari

One of the most popular reality shows of the ’00s is revving up for a reboot!

During Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced that the cast of The Hills will be reuniting for a new show — well, at least some of the cast.

As Vulture reports, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Jason Whaler, their spouses and offspring will return for a new series to “carry on the Hills legacy.”

READ MORE: ‘The Hills’ alum Whitney Port goes full nostalgia-mode when singing show’s theme song

However, fan-favourites Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Whitney Port will reportedly not be involved.

Rumours of a Hills revival had been ramping up for the past few weeks, with TV Line reporting that there had been a hiccup along the way due to the show’s various stars having now signed with different entities.

READ MORE: ‘The Hills’ star Justin Bobby talks Lauren Conrad’s fame: It ‘f**king twisted’ her

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Kristin Cavallari told People. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

Expect more info on this revival as news is revealed.