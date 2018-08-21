Air Canada consortium to buy Aeroplan from Aimia
A consortium including Air Canada, TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp. have reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc.
The group has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume approximately $1.9 billion of Aeroplan miles liability.
