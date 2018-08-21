Sacramento police
August 21, 2018 12:57 am

Police video shows cop car striking teen, flinging him onto hood in Sacramento

By The Associated Press

Police in Sacramento, California have released video showing a 16-year-old boy who was hit by a Sacramento police SUV while running from police.

A A

A police video from Sacramento shows a swerving police cruiser striking a 16-year-old boy on a sidewalk, sending him into the air and onto the hood of the car.

The Sacramento Bee reports the teen was being chased by officers who stopped him for not having a forward-facing light on his bike.

Coverage of police video on Globalnews.ca:

.

Story continues below

The video released Friday is from an incident July 22 that prompted an outcry in the community.

In bodycam footage from the officer driving, the car veers across a lane, hits the boy on the sidewalk and comes to a stop in the front yard of a home. The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

READ MORE: ‘Shots fired! Shots fired!’ — Las Vegas cop shoots at suspects through windshield

It’s unclear whether the officer hit the boy intentionally.

Sgt. Vance Chandler says officers are not trained to collide with a suspect.

He says the officer driving the car has undergone additional training.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
cop hits teen sacramento
cop hits teenager hits sacramento
police video sacramento
Sacramento
sacramento cop car hits teen
sacramento cop hits teen
sacramento cop hits teenager
Sacramento police
sacramento police video

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News