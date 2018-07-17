‘Shots fired! Shots fired!’: Las Vegas cop shoots at suspects through his windshield

WARNING: This story contains violent content not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!”

That’s what a Las Vegas police officer can be heard saying in a bodycam video released by the force on Monday.

The video shows him firing on a suspect vehicle amid a high-speed chase that unfolded on July 11.

The incident began after a man was shot and killed at a car wash at about 7:30 a.m.

Police spotted a black SUV approximately two hours later that matched a description of the one that the two suspects were driving.

From there, police gave chase in the streets close to downtown Las Vegas.

Police said the suspects fired 34 shots at officers before the SUV crashed into an elementary school.

Officers later used “deadly force” to stop Fidel Miranda, the 23-year-old suspect who tried to run away.

Police said Miranda had two guns with him: a .40-calibre Smith and Wesson model SV40VE and a .45-caliber Glock Model 21.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Rene Nunez, was arrested on the school grounds; he was wounded.

Nunez now faces a litany of charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a protected person, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said his weapon was a nine-millimetre Taurus Model PTa11 G2 that was reported stolen on May 20.

Police went on to say the pair were travellingn in a 2002 Ford Expedition with no plates; it, too, was reported stolen on May 20.

Nunez was listed as a suspect.