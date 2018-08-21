1 dead, 3 injured after van and tractor trailer collide in Brampton

Four people were taken to a local hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police say the call came in at 9:41 pm. The crash involved a van and a tractor trailer at Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive West.

A 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. An 18-year-old woman who was driving the van and two passengers, ages 14 and 16, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell Global News all four were occupants of the van, which was travelling eastbound on Bovaird Drive West at the time. Nearby roads are closed for investigation, and police ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

More to come…