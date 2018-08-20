Port Coquitlam woman paid a screen company $300, but it never showed up for the work

A Port Coquitlam woman is warning consumers to do their homework and read reviews after the company she said she hired to install window screens took her money, but never showed up to do the work.

“He’s cashed the cheque, he’s taken our money and now he’s not here,” said Sarah Hamel.

Hamel reached out to Fraser Valley Screens back in June following a recommendation via social media.

The owner, who goes by the name of John, showed up at her home immediately.

“Nice guy came in and measured everything. We needed four screens and a screen door. He was in and out in ten minutes,” Hamel said.

Hamel said John required a 50 per cent deposit, but said given the cost of the screens, she decided to pay the full amount upfront.

“It was only $300. We gave him the cheque and he cashed it,” Hamel said.

That’s when she said matters took a turn for the worse.

“He was supposed to come a few days later, but we had to cancel due to work,” Hamel said.

“We rebooked him a few days later and that’s when he didn’t show up. I messaged him ten minutes before the cut off time and he said he couldn’t come, so we rebooked the next day. Again, the next day he didn’t show up. Third day, no show, and that’s when I asked for my money back.”

Obtaining a refund proved even more difficult.

Hamel was beyond frustrated.

“He said he would drop off the cash within the next few days. He never showed up. He said there was a cheque in the mail. The cheque never came,” said Hamel.

Hamel reached out to Consumer Matters for help.

A quick search of Fraser Valley screens showed several poor reviews, with comments that reflected experiences similar to Hamel’s.

Consumer Matters also drove to the address in Abbotsford listed for Fraser Valley Screens on Hamel’s invoice, but the address did not exist and there was no sign of the company in the area.

Eventually, John the owner, answered our call.

Consumer Matters asked why it took a call from Global BC to help Hamel retrieve her money.

“I don’t know. I’m sorry,” John said.

John’s phone number was also the same one attached to Strata Screens, which has received a failing grade from the Better Business Bureau, along with numerous complaints.

Asked whether he goes by the name “Strata Screens,” he responded, “no never.”

He was then asked to explain why his name and phone number were attached to that company.

John offered no response to that question.

Hamel received her refund days after Consumer Matters spoke with him.

“Thank you very much for stepping in,” she said.

She advised consumers: “Do your homework. Read reviews. I didn’t read reviews. I just went off of what people said in the community on a Facebook group and obviously that wasn’t enough.”