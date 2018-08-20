2 Saskatchewan RCMP officers assaulted after telling man to pour out alcohol
A 34-year-old man in northern Saskatchewan is facing charges including assaulting two peace officers, after refusing to pour out his alcohol.
Members of La Loche RCMP encountered a group of people drinking on a public roadway in the community at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 18.
When officers requested all the alcohol be poured out, everyone complied except for one man named Ramsey Herman.
Two officers attempted to arrest the man, but say they were assaulted when the man resisted.
Additional members arrived on scene to help take Herman into custody. One officer used a Taser on him during his apprehension.
Herman, and the two officers suffered minor injuries, and were given medical treatment.
The La Loche man is also facing charges of resisting arrest, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance. Herman is scheduled to make his next La Loche court appearance in on Aug 23.
La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
