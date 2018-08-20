Police called to Kelowna airport because of disruptive passengers

RCMP officers were called to Kelowna International Airport around noon on Monday because of unruly passengers on an inbound flight.

“Kelowna RCMP spoke to the individuals in question as well as to other passengers,” Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said in a statement. “It was determined that no offence had been committed, and the individuals were sent on their way.”

The airport said the incident is not impacting flight operations at YLW.

“Safety is a priority and we support our airline partners and RCMP as needed,” Jessica Hewitt, spokesperson for Kelowna International Airport, said in a statement.