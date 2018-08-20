Disruptive passenger
August 20, 2018 6:13 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 6:50 pm

Police called to Kelowna airport because of disruptive passengers

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Visibility was down to less than half a mile at Kelowna airport over the weekend, forcing pilots turn back or find an alternate airport. As Kelly Hayes reports, the smoke wasn't as thick today for the airliners, but the smaller planes are still stuck on the ground, and that's having an impact on local commerce.

RCMP officers were called to Kelowna International Airport around noon on Monday because of unruly passengers on an inbound flight.

“Kelowna RCMP spoke to the individuals in question as well as to other passengers,” Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said in a statement. “It was determined that no offence had been committed, and the individuals were sent on their way.”

The airport said the incident is not impacting flight operations at YLW.

“Safety is a priority and we support our airline partners and RCMP as needed,” Jessica Hewitt, spokesperson for Kelowna International Airport, said in a statement.

