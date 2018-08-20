Technology is changing the way chiropractors help adjust patients’ spines

A visit to the doctor’s office is typically not much fun as treatments can sometimes be uncomfortable and even painful.

A Bowmanville chiropractor is making things more bearable by using SpineTech Therapy to help re-align his patients.

For years, chiropractors re-aligned the spine by making manual adjustments but technology is changing the industry.

Dr. Amit Sharda uses a tool that gently taps into the spine to take pressure off the nerves.

“It will keep putting in that force until it senses that the joint is released and automatically shuts off,” said Sharda, chiropractor and owner of SpineWise.

Sharda has been using SpineTech Therapy for the past three months. He says about 95 per cent of his patients now receive the treatment.

“It has various sensors, the main one is called piezoelectric sensor and it actually helps detect the motion of the spine. It actually does the feeling of the spine for us and it shows us where the spine is fixated, where it’s stuck, where there’s degeneration and it actually puts in mechanical impulses to release the joint to take the pressure off the nerves,” Sharda said.

READ MORE: Low-carb and high-carb diets associated with early death: study

Brenda-Lynn Luther has had problems with her back for years, a culmination of scoliosis and heavy-lifting when she was younger.

“It gets to a point where the day-to-day living is very difficult,” said Brenda-Lynn Luther, a patient of Sharda.

Luther has received treatment on a weekly basis for the last three years and says the Spine-Tech Therapy has been the most effective.

“It knows exactly how far it needs to move or how far it doesn’t, so it’s quick and painless. They just do a little test and it’s done and you’re straightened back out and feel great,” said Luther.

Dr. Sharda and his clinic SpineWise is one of the only centres in Durham Region with this technology.

“This is an evolution of technology that helps us be very exact and precise and effective,” said Sharda.

Treatment usually takes about five minutes, and according to Sharda, patients should begin to feel results after the third visit.

READ MORE: Flushing contact lenses? Study warns you’re hurting the environment