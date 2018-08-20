Man speeds past Saskatoon police in stolen SUV

A 48-year-old man is in Saskatoon police custody after driving past a patrol officer at a high rate of speed in a stolen SUV.
The Chevrolet Equinox was driven past the officer at the intersection of Avenue I South and 17th Street West at around 9 a.m. CT on Aug 18.
READ MORE: Excessive speeding on the rise in Saskatoon
The officer determined the vehicle was stolen and tried to initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
He made a series of turns before abandoning the Equinox in an alley between avenues E and F South.
READ MORE: Man leads Saskatoon police on chase in stolen delivery car
A man matching the suspect’s description was arrested by officers a short time later.
He is facing a possession of stolen property charge.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.