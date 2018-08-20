Crime
August 20, 2018 3:32 pm

Man speeds past Saskatoon police in stolen SUV

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A man has been charged after speeding past Saskatoon police patrol officer in a stolen vehicle.

A 48-year-old man is in Saskatoon police custody after driving past a patrol officer at a high rate of speed in a stolen SUV.

The Chevrolet Equinox was driven past the officer at the intersection of Avenue I South and 17th Street West at around 9 a.m. CT on Aug 18.

The officer determined the vehicle was stolen and tried to initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

He made a series of turns before abandoning the Equinox in an alley between avenues E and F South.

A man matching the suspect’s description was arrested by officers a short time later.

He is facing a possession of stolen property charge.

