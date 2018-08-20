B.C. wildfires linked to rising lumber prices and rallying forest company shares

Wildfires roaring through B.C. timber stands are being linked to both rising lumber prices and rallying stocks for Canadian forest product companies.

CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel says lumber buyers appear to be worried about supply disruptions if this summer’s B.C. wildfire toll is as severe as last season.

GLOBAL NEWS WILDFIRE COVERAGE: 04:39 The Morning Show Does Canada need a national wildfire strategy? 01:54 Global News Hour at 6 Air quality deteriorates as wildfire smoke blankets B.C 02:05 Global News Hour at 6 Wildfire threat puts thousands across B.C. under evacuation orders and alerts 01:44 Canada Canada’s lumber industry claps back after Trump links imports to California wildfires 01:47 Global News Hour at 6 Wildfires rage out of control across British Columbia 02:00 Canada Canadian lumber imports make it harder to fight wildfires: Trump 02:39 Global News Hour at 6 Prince George left in the dark as wildfires rage

He says they’re also concerned about labour unrest following a strike vote last week supported by 93 per cent of the United Steelworkers members in several northern B.C. mills.

READ MORE: Canada’s lumber industry claps back after Trump links imports to California wildfires

The B.C. government reported as of Friday the total area affected by fire this summer was about 443,000 hectares, compared with more than one million hectares burned in the summer of 2017.

Shares in Canfor Corp. and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. both reached their highest closing price since July 18 on Friday, while Interfor Corp. hit its best close since July 19.

Conifex Timber Inc.’s Friday close was the highest since July 26, despite reporting Thursday it had temporarily closed its Fort St. James, B.C., mill site as a precaution because of nearby fire activity.