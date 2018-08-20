West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moves indoors due to heavy smoke

Because of special air quality statement in West Kelowna, Monday night’s Evening Park Play Day will be moved indoors.

The event will be hosted at Mar Jok Elementary School in the gym instead of Smith Creek Park.

Signs will be posted at the park to let people know about the venue change.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters save lost puppies

The Park Play Day program is a free drop-in program with crafts and sports for children aged two to eight, and their parents or caregivers.

It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.