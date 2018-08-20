Air quality statement
August 20, 2018
Updated: August 20, 2018 2:19 pm

West Kelowna's Evening Park Play Day moves indoors due to heavy smoke

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Okanagan Valley is still under a special air quality statement because of wildfire smoke.

Because of special air quality statement in West Kelowna, Monday night’s Evening Park Play Day will be moved indoors.

The event will be hosted at Mar Jok Elementary School in the gym instead of Smith Creek Park.

Signs will be posted at the park to let people know about the venue change.

The Park Play Day program is a free drop-in program with crafts and sports for children aged two to eight, and their parents or caregivers.

It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

