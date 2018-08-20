Politics
August 20, 2018 12:03 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 12:10 pm

English-language media join forces to host leaders’ debate ahead of provincial election

By Web producer  Global News

Debra Arbec (left), Jamie Orchard (centre) and Mutsumi Takahashi (right) will host and moderate the leaders debate on Sept. 17, 2018.

Global News
A A

Leaders of Quebec’s four major political parties will be taking part in the first-ever televised English-language debate next month.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé have all confirmed their participation.

READ MORE: Quebec party leaders agree to English-language debate ahead of provincial election

The debate, scheduled to take place Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be hosted by Global Montreal’s Jamie Orchard and co-moderated by CBC’s Debra Arbec and CTV’s Mitsumi Takahashi.

You can watch the live broadcast on Global Montreal or online at globalnews.ca/montreal/.

 

The leaders will field pre-taped questions from members of the English-speaking community and take part in one-on-one exchanges.

If you have any questions you would like to ask, you can write to debate2018@globalnews.ca.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec English debate
Quebec leaders debate
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News