English-language media join forces to host leaders’ debate ahead of provincial election
Leaders of Quebec’s four major political parties will be taking part in the first-ever televised English-language debate next month.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé have all confirmed their participation.
The debate, scheduled to take place Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be hosted by Global Montreal’s Jamie Orchard and co-moderated by CBC’s Debra Arbec and CTV’s Mitsumi Takahashi.
You can watch the live broadcast on Global Montreal or online at globalnews.ca/montreal/.
The leaders will field pre-taped questions from members of the English-speaking community and take part in one-on-one exchanges.
If you have any questions you would like to ask, you can write to debate2018@globalnews.ca.
