Crime
August 20, 2018 10:58 am

Omemee man in stolen truck flees collision: Police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police say an Omemee man stole a truck and later was involved in a collision in Peterborough.

File/ Global News
A A

An Omemee, Ont., man is facing several charges after a stolen truck was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Peterborough last week.

On Thursday an Omemee resident informed police that a man had stolen a truck from the driveway of their house.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of shooting neighbourhood cat

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough police say the stolen truck struck another vehicle in the area of Armour Road and Douro Street in Peterborough.

“Following the collision, the accused drove off,” police stated Monday. “The incident was reported to police and officers attended.”

A suspect was identified and located the same day at an Omemee residence.

Adam Grenvile Schamehern, 46, of Liberty Lane, Omemee, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
failure to remain at collision
Kawartha Lakes
Omemee
Peterborough Police
stolen pickup
Stolen Truck
Vehicle Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News