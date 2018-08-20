Omemee man in stolen truck flees collision: Police

An Omemee, Ont., man is facing several charges after a stolen truck was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Peterborough last week.

On Thursday an Omemee resident informed police that a man had stolen a truck from the driveway of their house.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of shooting neighbourhood cat

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough police say the stolen truck struck another vehicle in the area of Armour Road and Douro Street in Peterborough.

“Following the collision, the accused drove off,” police stated Monday. “The incident was reported to police and officers attended.”

A suspect was identified and located the same day at an Omemee residence.

Adam Grenvile Schamehern, 46, of Liberty Lane, Omemee, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.