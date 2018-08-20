Morning fire destroys home in Burleigh Falls

Fire officials say the cause of Saturday’s fire which destroyed a home near Burleigh Falls may never be known.

Around 10 a.m., Trent Lakes firefighters were called to a home on Fire Route 3 off of Church Lane, located about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Officials say when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Trent Lakes firefighters remain on scene of a house fire on Fire Route 3 off of Church Lane near Burleigh Falls #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/GXWOmuSMLH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 18, 2018

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters believe the home may have been long abandoned.