Burleigh Falls
August 20, 2018 9:49 am

Morning fire destroys home in Burleigh Falls

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A home near Burleigh Falls was destroyed by fire on Saturday.

A A

Fire officials say the cause of Saturday’s fire which destroyed a home near Burleigh Falls may never be known.

Around 10 a.m., Trent Lakes firefighters were called to a home on Fire Route 3 off of Church Lane, located about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets

Officials say when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters believe the home may have been long abandoned.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burleigh Falls
Burleigh Falls house fire
House Fire
Trent Lakes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News