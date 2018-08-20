Morning fire destroys home in Burleigh Falls
Fire officials say the cause of Saturday’s fire which destroyed a home near Burleigh Falls may never be known.
Around 10 a.m., Trent Lakes firefighters were called to a home on Fire Route 3 off of Church Lane, located about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.
Officials say when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
No one was home at the time of the blaze.
Firefighters believe the home may have been long abandoned.
