2 killed in single-vehicle crash outside Fredericton
A A
A man and woman have died after a single-vehicle crash on a road outside Fredericton.
The RCMP say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.
Police say the vehicle missed a curve in the road and continued straight into a ditch.
An 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, both from Durham Bridge, N.B., died at the scene.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.