August 19, 2018 8:30 pm

Infant among 4 people hospitalized in Langley crash

By Digital Reporter  Global News

A badly damaged car and car seat seen at the side of the road after a serious crash in Langley, B.C., on Sunday.

Ted Field / Global News
Four people are in hospital after a serious crash at 56th Avenue and 244th Street in Langley, B.C., on Sunday.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

The Langley RCMP says four people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

One of the injured was an infant, who was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

