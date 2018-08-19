Infant among 4 people hospitalized in Langley crash

Four people are in hospital after a serious crash at 56th Avenue and 244th Street in Langley, B.C., on Sunday.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

The Langley RCMP says four people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

One of the injured was an infant, who was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.