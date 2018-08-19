No injuries reported after house fire displaces seniors in Cape Breton
A weekend fire has displaced two senior citizens in Cape Breton.
The Canadian Red Cross says a fire broke out around noon on Saturday at a home on Point Aconi Road, about 30 km northwest of Sydney, N.S.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The Red Cross says they are assisting a couple in their 70s with the emergency purchase of food, clothing and lodging.
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
