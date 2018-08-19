Canada
August 19, 2018 3:15 pm

No injuries reported after house fire displaces seniors in Cape Breton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A A

A weekend fire has displaced two senior citizens in Cape Breton.

The Canadian Red Cross says a fire broke out around noon on Saturday at a home on Point Aconi Road, about 30 km northwest of Sydney, N.S.

READ MORE: Westville, N.S. house fire that claimed lives of woman, son not suspicious: police

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Red Cross says they are assisting a couple in their 70s with the emergency purchase of food, clothing and lodging.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Red Cross
Cape Breton
CB
Emergency Services
Fire
Halifax
House Fire
news
Nova Scotia
Point Aconi Road
Sydney

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News