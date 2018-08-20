Scott Thompson: We live in a world of extremes, while the middle majority stays silent

I have said many times in this space that we now live in a world of extremes, on both the left and right.

Donald Trump has made it acceptable to hate anyone who doesn’t believe in what the other is saying, attacking them and their credibility for simply having a different opinion.

With all the chatter about fake news, opinion has replaced fact and healthy debate, as we no longer agree to disagree.

There is no more win-win in this world — someone always has to lose.

We saw this again when a Toronto Sun photographer was allegedly attacked at — of all things — a “Toronto Against Fascism” event at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto earlier this month.

On Saturday, Donald Joseph Macleod was charged with assault, only after the photographer lodged a formal complaint with the whole ordeal caught on camera.

Supporters at this anti-hate rally were part of the same type of left-wing extremist group that allegedly covered their faces and proceeded to beat up Locke Street in Hamilton back in March.

Why people view these “alt-left” groups any differently than the alt-right groups they are condemning is beyond me. They are all bullies.

What took so long for this story to break in the media and why weren’t charges laid immediately as police witnessed the whole attack?

My point is, the silent middle majority has allowed these wacky, sometimes violent fringe groups to flourish while taking a backseat to the way the majority of Canadians feel.

It’s time to stand up to all radical extremism on both sides of the political spectrum and get back to basics on what is really important to the average Canadian.

In a technological world, everyone has a voice, and that is great, but it does not mean their opinions are factual or represent how we feel.

The silent middle majority will rise again, but it remains to be seen what will be the tipping point, and more importantly, who will represent them.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.