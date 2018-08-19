Trump blasts New York Times report, says Mueller makes McCarthy ‘look like a baby’

U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of angry tweets Sunday morning following a report from the New York Times that White House counsel Don McGahn participated in interviews totaling 30 hours over nine months as part of Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia investigation.

In several interviews, McGahn described Trump’s fury toward special counsel Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and links between the president’s campaign and Moscow, according to the Times.

The Times reported that McGahn provided the investigators “detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Trump obstructed justice.” This included Trump’s comments and actions during the firing of the F.B.I. director James B. Comey, Trump’s attempt to ensure control of the investigation and his obsession with putting someone loyal in charge of the inquiry.

An enraged Trump responded to the report on Twitter, calling it a “fake piece” and claimed that he allowed McGahn and others to testify.

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify – I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

….and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing – McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side – Media is even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Dean was White House counsel to Richard Nixon during Watergate, but ultimately cooperated with prosecutors. He later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

Trump also claimed, without evidence, that several members of the media had called him to “complain and apologize” and compared Mueller’s investigation to Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s search for Communists in the U.S. government in the 1950s.

Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

According to the Times, McGahn became concerned that Trump planned to set him up to be held responsible for any potential illegal incidents of obstruction, citing people close to him. McGahn and his attorney came up with a strategy to cooperate extensively with the Mueller investigation in order to prove that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

Trump took aim at other familiar targets, including Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and fired FBI agent Peter Strzok

The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite – & the two Fake reporters knew this. This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Trump recently stripped former CIA director John Brennan of his security clearance, in a move widely criticized as an abuse of power.

Other former officials — fired FBI director James Comey, fired deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok — are among those reported to be under threat of having their security clearances revoked.

Dean, now a CNN contributor and author, told Slate that he sees similarities between the Russia investigation and Watergate.

“I see a lot of similarity in the bungling,” Dean said. “Watergate was not a carefully planned crime and cover-up. It was one bungled event after another. I see the same thing happening with Trump.”

“Don McGahn is doing exactly the right thing, not merely to protect himself, but to protect his client. And his client is not Donald Trump; his client is the office of the president.”