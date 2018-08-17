Omarosa may have as many as 200 White House recordings: NYT

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House staffer, may have as many as 200 secret recordings of her time with the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, Manigault Newman released another audio recording that she said proves U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to buy her silence. The recording was played on MSNBC in which Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offers Manigault Newman a job earning $15,000 a month.

READ MORE: Omarosa releases new audio recording she says proves Donald Trump wanted to buy her silence

Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, can be heard on the tape saying: “It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to … ”

WATCH: Omarosa says she ‘will not be silenced,’ calls Trump ‘mentally impaired’



Manigault Newman interjects: “Oh, God no.”

Manigault Newman released multiple recordings from her time at the White House in an effort to promote her tell-all book Unhinged, which has sparked a public feud between the former Apprentice contestant and the president.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Manigault Newman is believed to have as many as 200 recordings, sparking concerns among some White House staffers they might make an appearance on other recordings.

READ MORE: Omarosa says Donald Trump should be removed from office after ‘dog’ comments

On Tuesday, Manigault Newman confirmed she had been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that is investigating possible collusion between the Trump administration and Russia.

WATCH: Omarosa criticizes Trump of sowing racial division, rejects claims she blocked African-Americans from White House jobs



Manigault Newman also claims to have an audio recording of Trump using the N-word during a recording of The Apprentice. Trump on Monday denied the existence of any such tape, citing the show’s former producer, Mark Burnett.

“.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying… ‘Trump tweeted Monday.’ …such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!”

READ MORE: Omarosa’s willingness to cooperate in Russia probe prompts Donald Trump to call her ‘that dog’

The president went on to call Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and “that dog.”

–with files from the Associated Press