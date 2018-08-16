Politics
August 16, 2018 2:16 pm

Omarosa releases new audio recording she says proves Donald Trump wanted to buy her silence

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Omarosa says she ‘will not be silenced,’ calls Trump ‘mentally impaired’

A A

WASHINGTON – Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.

Story continues below

In the tape played on MSNBC, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offers Manigault Newman a job earning $15,000 a month. The job wouldn’t require her to report to any particular office, but enable her to speak positively on Trump’s behalf as part of his re-election campaign.

READ MORE: Omarosa says Donald Trump should be removed from office after ‘dog’ comments

Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, can be heard on the tape saying: “It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to … ”

WATCH: Omarosa criticizes Trump of sowing racial division, rejects claims she blocked African-Americans from White House jobs

Manigault Newman interjects: “Oh, God no.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
donald trump omarosa
Donald Trump Russia
Donald Trump tweets
omarosa
Omarosa Manigault Newman
omarosa white house
robert mueller
Robert Mueller investigation
Robert Mueller Russia investigation
Russia Investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News