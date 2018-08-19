Smoky conditions, poor visibility affect B.C.-bound flights from Calgary

Smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. resulted in some delays and cancellations for travellers on the weekend.

A total of six flights bound for the British Columbia Interior from Calgary were listed as cancelled on the Calgary International Airport website, including three to Kamloops and one each to Penticton and Kelowna on Saturday.

Lauren Stewart, a WestJet spokesperson, said all was normal on Sunday morning, but flights in and out of Kelowna on Sunday could be diverted due to smoke limiting visibility for landing.

“The same could happen in Penticton and Kamloops today,” Stewart noted. “It’s best to check your flight before you go. We are monitoring the situation closely and it can change rapidly depending on the wind direction.”

According to the YYC website on Sunday, a 9:20 am Air Canada flight to Kelowna was cancelled, along with a morning flight to the West Kootenays.

WestJet lists the 2:20 pm flight to Kamloops as cancelled.