30th annual Thousand Islands Poker Run kicks off at Kingston’s Confederation Basin

Confederation Basin was buzzing with anticipation Saturday morning as crowds waited for the start of the 30th annual Thousand Islands Poker Run.

More than 80 powerboats filled the marina to show off their size and style. Some of the vessels can hit speeds up to 190 kilometres per hour.

The action started just after 10 a.m., when drivers headed out past the causeway and took off down the St. Lawrence River.

“It’s just a spectacular scene coming down and seeing the most powerful boats in the world display their speed,” said Kingstonian George Lilly, who watches the event every year.

The Thousand Islands run is one of the biggest events of the season, according to seven-time participant Daniel Lefebvre.

“They close the streets for them and they make it an event. You’ll have Poker Run in some other cities, but they won’t go as far as making it an event within the city itself.”

Lefebvre says at the end of the day, it’s the impressive machines that bring people down to the water.

You can take a spin in one of the high-powered boats Sunday by making a $200 donation to a local charity.