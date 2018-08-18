Lachine wants citizens to make their alleyways ‘green’ with eco initiative

The borough of Lachine wants residents to put their alleys to good use.

Lachine recently came up with an initiative that aims to make its 84 alleyways green. “We can put nice earth and put vegetable gardens, they can make it nice and green and put tables — a nice long table in the middle of the alley and we’ll help them build it,” said Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic. “It’s their plan.”

Lachine is inviting residents to apply for a grant that will help transform alleys into usable, common spaces.

“Sometimes people don’t know the others on their street, so people can exchange and connect,” said Vodanovic. “It’s making the city green and also creates safer environments for kids to play in.”

The borough has set aside $25,000 a year for the program.

The deadline to apply is October 1.