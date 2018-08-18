Road safety campaign in Pierrefonds encourages drivers to slow down

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has launched a new road safety campaign in an effort to slow drivers down.

Borough officials were out and about on Saturday, handing out signs that they’re encouraging residents to put up on their lawns.

“Speeding has created a lot of problems on our residential streets, particularly around our parks and schools and we want to make it known that our community is a quiet bedroom community and we need to respect the rules of the road and have our community safe,” said Beis.

The goal is to get residents involved in the initiative, in hopes that road safety will become a priority for those in the neighbourhood.

Beis says speeding in and around the borough is a complaint he hears often from residents, so he hopes that the new campaign will bring about change.

“This is one measure that we’re taking, along with others, that will hopefully teach our population and the folks that come through our territory that this is a community where we don’t tolerate speed on our residential streets,” said Beis.