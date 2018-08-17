Canada
Man rushed to hospital after assault in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police say the victim is expected to recover.

A 36-year-old man is in hospital after he was attacked early Friday evening in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police say witnesses called 911 around 6:45 p.m. to report an injured man at the intersection of Mont-Royal and des Erables avenues.

The victim was taken to hospital with several injuries, but he is expected to recover.

Police say the victim is not co-operating with investigators and the attack could be related to drugs.

There have been no arrests.

An investigation is underway.

