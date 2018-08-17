U.S. Marines to arrive at Kingston’s Fort Henry

Fort Henry in Kingston is getting ready for a friendly invasion this weekend — the U.S. Marines are coming! This tradition dates back decades.

Members of the Marine Corp will march alongside the Fort Henry Guard for a joint ceremonial performance on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The silent drill team and the drum and bugle corps will show off their precision with unique drill movements.

“Saturday, August 18 will mark to the very day 64 years ago where the Fort Henry Guard first met up with the United States Marine Corp,” said Mark Bennett, the fort’s programs supervisor. “And the friendship has endured ever since.” READ MORE: Fort Henry opens it’s gates this weekend

Bennett says the Marines are renowned for their perfection on the parade square and the fact that they come back and take part in the joint ceremony with the Guard, which in fact, is the only civilian unit that they do it with is a testament to the product that the Fort delivers every day.

Both shows get started at 7 p.m.