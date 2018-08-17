Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Hamilton Rail Trail
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a reported sexual assault along the Hamilton Rail Trail.
The alleged incident happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday when a woman was walking along the trail near Stroud Road and was groped by a man riding a skateboard.
Police say the suspect quickly fled the area on his skateboard.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigating sexual assault
He is described as 16 to 19 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a slim build and some facial hair on his chin.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546 4614 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.