August 17, 2018 5:08 pm

Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Hamilton Rail Trail

Hamilton police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the rail trail.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a reported sexual assault along the Hamilton Rail Trail.

The alleged incident happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday when a woman was walking along the trail near Stroud Road and was groped by a man riding a skateboard.

Police say the suspect quickly fled the area on his skateboard.

He is described as 16 to 19 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a slim build and some facial hair on his chin.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546 4614 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

