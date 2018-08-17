Police investigating alleged sexual assault on Hamilton Rail Trail

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a reported sexual assault along the Hamilton Rail Trail.

The alleged incident happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday when a woman was walking along the trail near Stroud Road and was groped by a man riding a skateboard.

HPS is seeking assistance in identifying this male for a sexual assault that occurred in West Hamilton. Please call HPS with information 905-546-4614. #HamOnt https://t.co/iFkmmJwb94 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 17, 2018

Police say the suspect quickly fled the area on his skateboard.

He is described as 16 to 19 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a slim build and some facial hair on his chin.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546 4614 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.