‘When thunder roars, stay indoors’: Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Ontario

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement warning of severe thunderstorms for Southern Ontario.

It said heavy downpours are expected over some areas, including the Greater Toronto Area, which can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“The humid air mass in place today means there’s a lot of available moisture for these storms — the storm risk will diminish later tonight — in the wake of these storms a more stable, less humid air mass will move in, meaning sunshine, as well as lower humidex values for the weekend,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said Friday afternoon.

Hull also said localized flooding is a concern as the rainfall amounts could exceed 50 millimetres.

Storm cells already popping up across the #GTA #Toronto – more slow moving storms likely this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours a concern – some locally heavy downpours of 50+mm possible. Special weather statement has been issued. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/CUoCbJUuri — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 17, 2018

“More slow-moving storms likely this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours a concern,” he said.

Environment Canada said to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“Torrential downpours will be associated with these storms. Some storms will be very slow moving which could result in highly localized rainfall amounts in excess of 50 milimetres,” they said.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember when thunderstorms roar, go indoors.”