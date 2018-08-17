Wildfire haze clears from Metro Vancouver, but blue skies won’t last

As B.C. burns, some communities have been socked in by wildfire smoke so thick day has become night.

On the south coast, the impact has been more subdued, but the region remains under air quality advisories due to fine particulate matter in the air.

And residents are getting a break, though it may be short-lived.

Since Thursday, improvement in the Lower Mainland air quality and visibility has been evident,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“Although conditions remain somewhat hazy today in most areas, fresher air has been trickling in from the west, which will continue through Saturday and into the first part of Sunday.”

Air Quality readings have improved significantly along the Coast thanks to onshore flow ushering in fresh marine air. Unfortunately, the improvement will be short-lived w/ outflow winds developing this weekend enabling #BCwildfire smoke to return to the South Coast #BCstorm #BCwx pic.twitter.com/AJlagypOWN — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 17, 2018

However, Madryga said the system that has been bringing patches of blue to Metro Vancouver skies isn’t likely to last.

He said a reversal in the airflow is expected sometime on Sunday and early into next week — bringing more wildfire smoke with it.

“Along with the likelihood of increasing smoke, temperatures will rise again due to the source of the air in the B.C. Interior,” said Madryga.

Even with a return to hazy conditions, the situation in the Lower Mainland isn’t likely to come close to that of Prince George, Quesnel Williams Lake or Castlegar where the air quality health index has exceeded 10, or “very high risk.”

The smoky air is particularly problematic for seniors, children and people with respiratory or heart illness.

People with diabetes are also at risk as are pregnant women.

With the haze in place, people are advised to avoid strenuous activity, remain indoors and seek out air conditioning if possible.

A HEPA air filter can help clean indoor air, and people who have no choice but to travel or work outdoors can make use of a respirator with an N-95 rating.

Homemade solutions such as bandanas and surgical masks are not particularly effective, according to air quality experts.

You can find an updated list of Environment Canada air quality advisories here and find out more about protecting yourself from poor air quality here.