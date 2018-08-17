Crime
August 17, 2018 12:21 pm

2 men charged after report of gunfire leads to police chase through Edmonton

Edmonton police have charged two people after an incident involving a report of shots fired and a pursuit through the city.

The incident began Wednesday at around 5:20 p.m., after reports of shots fired near Hermitage Road and Hooke Road in the Clareview area. Police said the shots were reportedly directed at a nearby black truck.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle — a white Kia Soul — south side of the river, eventually ramming the car and stopping it on 75 Street near 101 Avenue.

Three people were taken into custody, including the driver who was taken to hospital — handcuffed to a stretcher — with non-life threatening injuries.

Police surround a vehicle at 75 Street and 101 Avenue in Edmonton on Aug. 15, 2018.

Eric Beck/ Global News

Jonathan Isaac Arsenault, 18, faces charges of criminal flight, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and use of imitation firearm after committing an offence.

Peter George Walker, 33, faces charges of possession of an offensive weapon, use of imitation firearm after committing an offence, discharge of weapon with intent to injure and breach of recognizance.

No charges have been laid yet against the 42-year-old woman who was also in the suspect vehicle.

Police are also asking the public for information about the black truck that was reportedly the target of the gunfire and fled the area.

