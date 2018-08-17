You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and… Grant Park? Santa Parade sleigh gets corporate bucks

Rudolph has a new reindeer friend.

Two local shopping malls have formed a partnership with the Santa Claus parade, contributing to a fundraiser to build Santa a new sleigh ride.

Grant Park and Kildonan Place shopping malls donated $6,250 towards the parade’s $100,000 goal, which will help build the sleigh on the new Santa Claus float. In exchange, Kildonan Place will have their name etched into the sleigh, and Grant Park will be displayed on one of Santa’s reindeer.

The organizers behind this year’s parade sent out a public plea last month asking for help raising money for a new sleigh for Santa. The old float, which had been used for decades, was falling apart and beyond repair, said parade director Monica Derksen.

She also said the exhaust for the generator that powers the lights is venting a bit too close to Santa’s feet.

The new float will include a hydraulic system to lower it so it can follow the other floats under a bridge, instead of having to make a detour at the end of the parade route like it does now.

“There are some people who wait on the other side of the bridge and they end up disappointed because they don’t get to see Santa,” Derksen said.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $11,280 so far, including the donation from the two shopping malls.

She hopes the donation from Primaris, which owns the two malls, will spur other businesses to help, said Derksen.

“Winnipeg is known for its generosity and it is through strong partnerships that our community thrives.”

