Volunteers needed for Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend, but he needs some help.

Winnipeg’s annual Santa Claus Parade happens on Saturday, but event organizers say they are short about 100 volunteers for their No Feet on the Street team.

Parade manager Monica Derksen says the event is heavily powered by volunteers and the more help, the better.

Average parade attendance is about 40,000 to 60,000 people. There is also a Winnipeg Jets game on Saturday that will be finishing up right around the time the parade starts.

READ MORE: Merry mayhem on its way for Winnipeg Jets fans sharing the road with Santa

Volunteer duties include general monitoring of each block, keeping kids safe on the curbs and sidewalk, and acting as a guide for anyone who needs direction.

Derksen says they prefer volunteers to be 16 years or older who can be on their feet from the afternoon until later in the night when the parade finishes up.

If you can lend your time to Santa, you can e-mail safety@winnipegsantaparade.com