Local grower approved for marijuana sales

London’s first medical-cannabis producer has been given the green light to sell its product across the country and is already looking ahead to opening a retail store in the city.

Indiva CEO Niel Marotta says they will be able to sell online beginning Oct. 17 and by April of next year, he hopes to be able to sell marijuana to recreational users from a retail storefront.

Marotta tells 980 CFPL getting the licensing in order has been a lengthy process.

“It’s a graduated licensing system so the first thing you must do is apply to Health Canada to construct a facility and achieve what’s called a cultivation license. This gives you the right to actually grow plants. Once you complete a certain amount of work, Health Canada will come in and inspect again and look at the work you’ve done and then ultimately issue a sales licence.”

Marotta says they have been in the process of scouting potential retail locations.

In anticipation of receiving a licence from Health Canada, Indiva began construction of a major expansion of its plant in an industrial park in south London.