Woman charged with mischief after climbing crane in Toronto to appear in court

A 34-year-old woman accused of climbing a crane in downtown Toronto and damaging the operator cabin is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Toronto police said a woman was spotted on the crane around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a condominium construction site in the area of Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Authorities said she managed to elude security, hop over a fenced-off area and made her way up the crane overnight. She was eventually located in the crane operator compartment about 45 metres above street level.

Firefighters and the police emergency task force managed to apprehend the woman and bring her safely to the ground just after 8 a.m.

The accused, identified as Lindsey Flockhart, was charged with two counts of mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said the crane’s operator cabin was severely damaged in the incident and is no longer operable.

The incident comes more than a year after Marisa Lazo climbed a 12-storey crane in downtown Toronto, which prompted a high-stakes rescue operation.

The woman later pleaded guilty to mischief charges and was given an absolute discharge.