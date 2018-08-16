Toronto police say 30-year-old man charged in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say a man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in an investigation involving two underage girls.

Police said 30-year-old Ronnice Giscombe of Toronto was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault as well as sexual interference.

Officers said Giscombe was a promoter at a club called Kool Haus on Queens Quay in 2014 when he took a 15-year-old girl to a nearby hotel and sexually assaulted her.

The same girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by Giscombe three years later in 2017 when they met at a different downtown Toronto bar, The Dog’s Bollocks, located on Queen Street West, according to police. Officers said the girl, then 19, was taken to a house nearby and assaulted.

Police said Giscombe sexually assaulted a second girl in 2014 when she was 14 years old at his apartment, located on Claremont Street and Queen Street West. They said the same girl was assaulted two more times by Giscombe when she was 15 and 16 years of age.

Officers said one of those times she was assaulted in an alleyway in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.

Giscombe is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sept. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to called police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.