Crime
August 16, 2018 1:57 pm
Updated: August 16, 2018 1:58 pm

Body found inside vehicle in Grimsby: OPP

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a body was located inside a vehicle in Grimsby on Aug. 16, 2018.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was located inside a vehicle in Grimsby.

Police said they were called to a wooded area near the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way east of Bartlett Avenue on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers arrived and located a vehicle with a body inside. The identity of the person has not been released.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine the exact cause of death and how the vehicle ended up in the area.

The right lane of the Toronto-bound QEW, as well as the southbound on-ramp to Bartlett Avenue, have been closed for the probe.

