Body found inside vehicle in Grimsby: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was located inside a vehicle in Grimsby.

Police said they were called to a wooded area near the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way east of Bartlett Avenue on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers arrived and located a vehicle with a body inside. The identity of the person has not been released.

READ MORE: Project Daybreak nets drugs and stolen property in Grimsby

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine the exact cause of death and how the vehicle ended up in the area.

The right lane of the Toronto-bound QEW, as well as the southbound on-ramp to Bartlett Avenue, have been closed for the probe.

Deceased body located inside a vehicle #QEW Toronto bound East of Bartlett Ave #Grimsby#OPP investigating https://t.co/6YgQO89LVL — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2018