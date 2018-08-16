Quebec man arrested after allegedly driving stolen police cruiser for an hour

A Quebec man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a police cruiser and driving roughly 170 kilometres, from Boischatel, east of Quebec City to Yamamiche, near Trois-Rivières.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Christine Coulombe said officers were responding to a call Thursday morning at a home in Boischatel when someone smashed the window of a police car before making off with it.

READ MORE: BEI investigating after police chase, shooting closes eastbound Hwy 40 in Senneville

SQ officers, assisted by officers from the Quebec City police force and other municipalities, attempted to intercept the vehicle.

The driver finally stopped the car in the parking lot of a restaurant on Highway 40 in Yamamiche at 6:30 a.m. — an hour after allegedly stealing the cruiser.

Police say a man in his 30s has been sent to hospital for evaluation.

It is not yet known what charges might be laid.

— With files from The Canadian Press