Baby sent to hospital after truck plows into Surrey home

A four-month-old baby is being treated in hospital after a truck crashed into a Surrey home on Wednesday evening, according to RCMP.

Police said officers were called about a truck that had driven into a basement of a house in the 9000-Block of Alexandria Crescent around 9:30 pm.

The 57-year old driver is in police custody.

Police said the cause of the incident is now being investigated and traffic in the area should not be affected.

If you know any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.