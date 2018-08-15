Cleanup underway after Nexen reports 270,000 litres of produced water leaked from northern Alberta pipeline

A month after being ordered to pay $750,000 in fines related to a 2015 pipeline leak, Nexen Energy is reporting a spill of 270,000 litres from a different pipeline in the same area of northern Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says in a post on its website that Nexen, a subsidiary of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Co. Ltd. or CNOOC, reported the release of produced water from a pipeline near Anzac, south of Fort McMurray, on Sunday.

It says no waterbody or wildlife impacts have been reported and the line has been isolated and depressurized.

It adds that cleanup is underway. Produced water, often contaminated with salt and other substances, is a byproduct of the oil and gas extraction process.

The 2015 spill from the company’s Long Lake oilsands project southeast of Fort McMurray resulted in five million litres of bitumen, sand and produced water affecting an area of about 16,000 square metres.

It had been leaking for about a month before it was discovered by employees.

In June, Nexen said it will spend about $400 million to build a 26,000-barrel-per-day expansion of its Long Lake oilsands project.

