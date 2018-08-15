Kitten freed from pipe adopted by Kamloops plumber who rescued him

When Midnight the cat found himself trapped inside almost 10 metres of underground pipe at a supply company, a local plumber came to his rescue.

That same plumber has gone on to give the little kitten his forever home.

Midnight became stuck in a section of conduit at a pipe supply company in Kamloops, B.C., last month.

READ MORE: ‘We just fell in love with him’: Lego wheelchair gives stray kitten new lease on life

When attempts to lure Midnight to the surface failed, local plumber Dan Groess lowered a camera into the pipe and the kitten followed.

Groess completed the rescue mission by tying a shirt to the camera and lowering it into the pipe. Midnight grabbed hold with its claws and was pulled to safety.

“We had an instant bond with the rescue,” Groess said.

READ MORE: 2 kittens rescued by Pokemon Go players in Surrey

Now the Groess family has adopted Midnight.

Daughter Ariana adores her new kitten, and she’s trying hard to keep him out of trouble.

“It’s just really nice to be able to help out and save a life and, in return, [Midnight] has given us a better life as well,” Groess said.