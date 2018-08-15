Winnipeg midfielder heading to Oklahoma

Winnipeg midfielder Marco Bustos has found a new soccer home in Oklahoma City.

The OKC Energy FC announced they signed Bustos to a contract on Wednesday. Bustos and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC mutually agreed to terminate his MLS contract to allow Bustos to join his new club in the United Soccer League.

Bustos, 22, had been with the Whitecaps franchise since joining their residency program in 2012 but was recently loaned out to a team in Mexico. Bustos was first added to the Whitecaps first team in the MLS ahead of the 2015 season where he made 13 appearances including four starts.

“I’d like to thank the Whitecaps for giving me the chance to start a dream of mine, the staff and coaches, especially Gordon Forrest and Steve Meadley, who have helped me become the footballer and person I am today,” said Bustos in team-issued media release.

“I can’t wait to see what my future holds, but Vancouver will always be special to me.”

RELATED: Winnipeg’s Marco Bustos to tryout for spot on national men’s soccer team

Bustos also had 22 goals in 57 matches with the Whitecaps FC 2 and leaves as their all-time scoring leader.

“We are excited to add another player with the attacking quality and work ethic that Marco plays with,” said Energy FC head coach Steve Cooke in a media release. “He’s a player that has significant experience, has been highly successful in our league as well as on an international scale. I think he can make an immediate impact with our club as we press forward in the last quarter of our season.”

Bustos has also been a member of Canada’s under-17, under-20, and the men’s national team.

According to his new club Bustos could made his Energy FC debut as early as Saturday but the transaction must first be approved by both the U.S. Soccer Federation and the USL.