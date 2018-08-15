Canada
New Brunswick providing $360,000 to medical cannabis producer for job creation

The New Brunswick government is providing up to $360,000 to Zenabis, a medical cannabis producer in Atholville, N.B., in order for them to help create jobs in the province.

The province said in a press release that the money will be provided through its Workforce Expansion Program, allowing the company to hire production line workers, sanitation technicians and analytical chemists.

“We are pleased to offer continued support to companies like Zenabis, which is working hard to have trained, professional and skilled staff in place as we approach the legalization of cannabis across the country,” said Gilles LePage, minister of labour, employment and population growth.

Zenabis recently partnered with the Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick to offer a french-language cannabis cultivation program at the school’s campus in Campbellton, N.B.

The program’s graduates will become qualified technicians in cannabis production.

“We are thrilled to have the Government of New Brunswick’s ongoing support to expand our workforce in Atholville,” said John Kondrosky, chief operating officer of Zenabis.

It’s been two years since $4 million was invested in Zenabis by the province’s Regional Development Corporation and Opportunities NB.

