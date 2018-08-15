Ottawa willing to consider any measures to reduce gun violence: Bill Blair

In the wake of Friday’s deadly shooting in Fredericton, Canada’s minister of border security and organized crime reduction says Ottawa is willing to consider any possible measures that might reduce gun violence.

But Bill Blair says there is no single solution to the issue.

Speaking today at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Halifax, Blair says it involves changing the social conditions under which gun violence occurs.

The former Toronto police chief says he has sought the advice of Canada’s police chiefs on how to reduce gun violence.

Fredericton police Chief Leanne Fitch has said the long gun investigators believe was used in the attack is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Fitch has repeatedly urged the public to be patient, saying the police investigation is active and is focused on finding facts.