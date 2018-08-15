Hamilton man accused of arson at Emerald Lodge

A 26-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with arson in connection with an incident at Emerald Lodge.

READ MORE: 2 people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Hamilton

Police say a fire broke out at 83 Emerald St. shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused.

READ MORE: Woman’s grandson charged with setting her SUV on fire in Halton Hills

He will appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of arson, disregard for human life.

No one was injured in the incident.

HPS has arrested a 26-year-old Hamilton man in relation to a fire set at a central Hamilton residence. He will appear in court today to answer to the charge of Arson- Disregard Life. #HamOnt https://t.co/uSyLtj1XlV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 15, 2018