August 15, 2018

Hamilton man accused of arson at Emerald Lodge

A 26-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with arson in connection with an incident at Emerald Lodge.

Police say a fire broke out at 83 Emerald St. shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused.

He will appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of arson, disregard for human life.

No one was injured in the incident.
