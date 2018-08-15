Hamilton man accused of arson at Emerald Lodge

A 26-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with arson in connection with an incident at Emerald Lodge.
Police say a fire broke out at 83 Emerald St. shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.
The investigation led to the arrest of the accused.
He will appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of arson, disregard for human life.
No one was injured in the incident.
